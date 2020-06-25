The County of Maui will share its draft Hazard Mitigation Plan with the public in a Zoom meeting from noon to 1 p.m. June 30, 2020. To join the meeting visit: https://sparling.zoom.us/j/99856521887.

The Maui Emergency Management Agency has nearly completed an update to the County’s Hazard Mitigation Plan. It addresses threats such as wildfires, significant beach erosion and highway rockslides. The plan looks at how the County can lessen the impact of natural hazards such as wildfires, tropical storms and erosion on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi.

This includes projects such as strengthening school buildings to serve as shelters during hurricanes, adding generators to critical facilities for backup power and developing tsunami evacuation routes. Once approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the plan makes the County eligible for pre- and post-disaster mitigation project grant funding through FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Assistance programs and other non-emergency disaster assistance.

In January 2020 the County opened a Public Mitigation Planning Survey. The survey closes on June 30, 2020. The public is invited to help the survey reach more than 500 participants. Public feedback helps the County identify solutions to the problems associated with natural hazards. To take the survey, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/mitigatemaui

The Maui County Hazard Mitigation Plan also includes consideration of infectious disease and pandemics as part of the Public Health Hazard. In alignment with the State Hazard Mitigation Plan and federal hazard mitigation requirements, public health concerns are recognized. The Maui County Hazard Mitigation Plan provides an opportunity for county officials and the public to recommend potential mitigation measures.

With support of a consulting team led by Jamie Caplan Consulting LLC, Maui Emergency Management Agency has formed a Steering Committee of County leaders to inform the update process. Prior to the pandemic, the Steering Committee met twice and team members interviewed a dozen key stakeholders, and hosted public meetings in Hāna, Molokaʻi and Central Maui.

For more information about the Hazard Mitigation Plan or to learn about ways to participate in the development of the Hazard Mitigation Plan, contact Anthony Joyce, PhD, Hazard Mitigation Officer, Maui Emergency Management Agency, at (808) 270-7286 or send email to [email protected] More information is available at https://www.mauicounty.gov/1832/Multi-Hazard-Mitigation-Plan.