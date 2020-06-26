A public hearing is set for July 28, 2020, for the Maui Planning Commission to review the updated draft West Maui Community Plan.

The public hearing will be held at the Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel ʻOhana Room from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. or via the BlueJeans videoconferencing platform.

The West Maui Community Plan Advisory Committee completed its review of the draft plan on May 19, 2020, and unanimously voted to forward its recommendations to the Commission. The draft plan with the CPAC’s recommendations is now available on the County of Maui Planning Department’s community plan website at wearemaui.org.

“The CPAC is a diverse group of West Maui residents that dedicated 10 months of their time to making West Maui a better place in the future,” said Planning Director Michele McLean in a County issued press release. “They helped to amplify the community’s voice in the draft plan, and the County of Maui is grateful for their service. We look forward to entering the next phase of the review process with the Maui Planning Commission.”

The Commission anticipates its review of the draft plan to span over six meetings, through October, at which time the Commission will vote to forward its recommendations to the Maui County Council.

All Commission meetings including the public hearing are open to the public. The public will have the opportunity to provide testimony on agenda items. Meeting information, including the schedule and agendas, is posted on wearemaui.org. (Click on Draft Plan Review, then MPC Meetings tab.)