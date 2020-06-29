Kaunoa Senior Services Continues Transportation, Meal Delivery

June 29, 2020, 1:18 PM HST · Updated June 29, 1:53 PM
2 Comments
×

Volunteer driver Myrtle Pszyk offered a hand to Wynona Amorin as she went Christmas shopping with the help of Kaunoa’s Assisted Transportation Program. Volunteers are urgently needed to help provide transportation to seniors in West Maui to take help them remain independent for as long as possible. Credit: County of Maui

The Department of Housing and Human Concerns is reminding the public that Kaunoa Senior Services is continuing to provide Assisted Transportation and Home Delivered Meals services to eligible seniors, despite COVID-19.

However, Kaunoa’s Leisure and Congregate Nutrition classes and activities remain suspended. They will be re-established once all safety measures for physical distancing and sanitation can be met, the department reported.

The temporary closures of activities were put into effect to protect vulnerable senior residents from the spread of the coronavirus. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines recommend against congregations of large groups of people.

For more information about Kaunoa services, call (808) 270-7308.

