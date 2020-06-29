The Department of Housing and Human Concerns is reminding the public that Kaunoa Senior Services is continuing to provide Assisted Transportation and Home Delivered Meals services to eligible seniors, despite COVID-19.

However, Kaunoa’s Leisure and Congregate Nutrition classes and activities remain suspended. They will be re-established once all safety measures for physical distancing and sanitation can be met, the department reported.

The temporary closures of activities were put into effect to protect vulnerable senior residents from the spread of the coronavirus. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines recommend against congregations of large groups of people.

For more information about Kaunoa services, call (808) 270-7308.