A 47-year-old woman from Kona on Hawaiʻi Island was airlifted to safety after becoming lost while on a hike in Kapalua on Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported at around 11:25 a.m. at Mahana Ridge. Crews utilized cell phone coordinates received from 9-1-1 dispatch to locate the woman.

She was airlifted to a safe area on the ridge and then led back to her vehicle by responding crews from Engine 11 and Rescue 10.

Maui Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro said the woman became lost after about 2.5 hours of hiking. She was uninjured in the incident.

Crews left the scene at 1:41 p.m.