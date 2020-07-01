Maui’s new K-Country 106.1 FM (and KNUI 550 AM) officially launches this week after an extended soft opening and frequency testing.

Sherri Grimes, Vice President and General Manager of Maui Radio Operations for Pacific Media Group said the company continually reviews its genres–ranging from Hawaiian Music to Island Music, Top 40 to Contemporary and Sports–and how the formats relate to the community.

“A choice of Music connects with a person’s soul and lifestyle, and constantly evolves on where one is at in life. KNUI finds its way to Country Music. Country Music is relatable and engages a sense that the artists are singing about things that could be happening in their own lives. K-Country is locally programmed to provide music of the 80’s, 90’s, and current releases.”

“Country is one of the most popular genres of music in the world today and has some very unique roots in Hawaiʻi,” said K-Country Program Director Ed Kanoi.

“Our new country station blends the best of Nashville alongside the best country music from Hawaiʻi’s own artists like Melveen Leed and new stars like Kalae Parish and Maui’s own Lily Meola,” said Kanoi.

“Not only do we play today’s new country songs and artists, but K-Country also blends in the great music from the past with favorites from George Strait, Alabama, Crystal Gale and more. These songs and artists have been ignored for far too long on most country radio stations today,” said Kanoi, noting that previously Maui was limited to the selection of songs on a single station.

“Although there is some incredible music coming out of Nashville, Hawaiʻi and especially Maui, has developed its own stable of artists and songs,” said Kanoi. He continued: “KNUI has a long history here on Maui and we’re so proud to continue that history by bringing a new brand of country radio under the legendary call letters.”

K-Country is now available on both the AM and FM at 106.1 FM and 550 AM.

