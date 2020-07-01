Effective today, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Brandon Segal will serve as the first Supervisor of Maui’s new Vehicular Homicide and Road Safety Unit.

The new unit is dedicated to the prosecution of traffic crimes, including motor vehicle-related homicide, habitual alcohol and drug impaired driving, and felony injury related to speeding and distracted driving.

The launch comes ahead of the July 4th holiday weekend as police implement sobriety checkpoints and other units continue to enforce COVID-related safety measures. Maui Mayor Michael Victorino encouraged continued compliance with health and safety precautions.

“We will have the National Guard helping us, our police, our park rangers as well as DOCARE out there protecting our beaches to make sure our people are assembling, but not assembling in large groups,” said Mayor Victorino during a press briefing on Monday.

“We are trying to do everything possible to keep people safe, but no-one can do it better than the people themselves… Don’t drink and drive, be safe, drive slowly, no need rushing anywhere. You know, have a nice weekend and lets look next week Monday I would love to say that we had a tragic-free weekend,” said Mayor Victorino.

More on Maui’s new Vehicular Homicide and Road Safety Unit is available here.