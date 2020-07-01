Due to commercial vendors deciding not to sell firecrackers for this holiday, no permits are being issued for firecracker purchases on Maui for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.

Permits are usually required for the purchase the firecracker type of fireworks. Novelty fireworks such as sparklers, snakes, fountains and cylindrical or cone fountains which emit effects not higher than 12 feet off the ground do not require permits.

Island ranchers and farmers have reached out to Maui Now expressing concerns surrounding firework use. Some ranch lands are experiencing extreme drought and the public is asked to stay away from ranch lands and dry brush areas that are susceptible to brush fires.

The County of Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety reminds residents of the following rules regarding legal consumer fireworks use:

Fireworks can only be legally set off from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the 4th of July

Setting off fireworks outside designated times is punishable by law. Violations are subject to fines of up to $2,000.

Aerial fireworks are illegal and extremely dangerous. The import, transfer, sale, or use of aerial fireworks without a permit is a Class C Felony.

General Prohibitions:

It is unlawful to remove or extract pyrotechnic contents

It is unlawful to throw any ignited fireworks from a moving vehicle

It is unlawful to set off fireworks within 1000 feet of health care facilities and facilities for animals

It is unlawful to set off fireworks by schools

It is unlawful to set off fireworks on public roads, in County parks, at County facilities, cane fields, or places of worship

It is unlawful for any person without a permit to set off, ignite, discharge or otherwise cause to explode any fireworks within 500 feet from any hotel

It is unlawful for any person to offer for sale, sell or give any fireworks to minors, and for any minors to possess, purchase, or set off, ignite or otherwise cause to explode any fireworks, except that the parents or guardians may allow the minor to use fireworks while under the immediate supervision and control of an adult.

Safety Tips Regarding Fireworks Use: