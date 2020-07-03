+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

TRAFFIC ADVISORY HONOAPIILANI AT PAPALAUA BEACH AREA OF “PALI”:

(Update: 3:30 p.m. 7.3.20)

Maui police are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident at Mile 11.5 near Papalaua Wayside Beach Park.

Due to a slippery substance on the road, traffic is contraflow until further notice.

Motorists can expect a delay in the area.