Traffic Advisory: Honoapi‘ilani at Papalaua Wayside Park

July 3, 2020, 3:37 PM HST · Updated July 3, 4:14 PM
2 Comments
    TRAFFIC ADVISORY HONOAPIILANI AT PAPALAUA BEACH AREA OF “PALI”:

    (Update: 3:30 p.m. 7.3.20)

    Maui police are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident at Mile 11.5 near Papalaua Wayside Beach Park.

    Due to a slippery substance on the road, traffic is contraflow until further notice.

    Motorists can expect a delay in the area.

    Papalaua Wayside accident. PC: courtesy 7.3.20

