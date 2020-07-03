Traffic Advisory: Honoapi‘ilani at Papalaua Wayside ParkJuly 3, 2020, 3:37 PM HST · Updated July 3, 4:14 PM 2 Comments
TRAFFIC ADVISORY HONOAPIILANI AT PAPALAUA BEACH AREA OF “PALI”:
(Update: 3:30 p.m. 7.3.20)
Maui police are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident at Mile 11.5 near Papalaua Wayside Beach Park.
Due to a slippery substance on the road, traffic is contraflow until further notice.
Motorists can expect a delay in the area.
