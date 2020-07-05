The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation advises Maui residents of the closure of Runway 2-20 for a taxiway reconstruction project scheduled to take place at the Kahului Airport on weekends from July 4 to August 1. The work is set for the early morning hours (12:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.) each day and coordinated to best avoid flight and timetable disruptions. Details of the closure schedule are below.

Saturday morning, July 4 (12:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. each day)

Saturday morning, July 11

Sunday morning, July 12

Saturday morning, July 18

Saturday morning, July 25

Saturday morning, August 1

Contractors will be performing concrete work at the intersection of Taxiway A and Taxiway C, a critical juncture that supports numerous cargo and commercial aircraft on local and mainland routes. The improvements will address gradual wear and increase taxiway durability, requiring less maintenance and repairs. Although construction is not taking place on the actual runway, it is within the Runway Safety Area and, as a precaution, Kahului’s main runway will be closed.

During the Runway 2-20 closure period, aircraft may still use Runway 5-23. Be advised that aircraft noise may increase in the Wailuku and Kahului neighborhoods due to air traffic rerouting throughout the closures. The scheduled work is weather permitting.