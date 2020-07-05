Marie Chester

October 23, 1974 – June 19, 2020

Marie Chester, 45, of Kahului passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020 under the care of Hospice Maui. She was born on Oct. 23, 1974 in Wailuku.

Marie is survived by her husband, James Chester; parents, Wallace and Rafaela Feliciano Sr.; Children, Brian (Brandi) Floyd, Kelsi Chester, Bryce Chester, Felisa Kuhia, Wallace (Katie) Feliciano Jr., Tina Feliciano; grandchildren, Bailey and Barrett as well as many nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held at Ballard Family Mortuary.

William Marciel

SPONSORED VIDEO

November 21, 1944 – June 20, 2020

William Leroy Hinano Marciel, 75 of Lahaina, Hawaii peacefully passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was born on Nov. 22, 1944 to the late Cecelia Marciel.

He is survived by his children, Leimailei Marciel, John Marciel, and Kahekili Marciel; 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at Norman’s Mortuary.

Dorothy C. Kinores

November 9, 1935 – June 21, 2020

Dorothy C. Kinores, 84, of Makawao passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on June 21, 2020. She was born on Nov. 9, 1935 in Pu’unene to the late Louis Cambra Sr. and the late Dorothy Tavares.

Dorothy worked at both Lahaina Intermediate and Lahainaluna High School. She proudly served on the Maui County Police Commission and the Maui County Traffic Safety Council. She was also very involved in community service projects in Lahaina.

Dorothy loved cooking, sewing, and She and her husband Herbert enjoyed hosting gatherings for friends, family, and her classmates from the Maui High School Class of 1954 at their home in Makawao.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, Herbert of 65 years, sons Herbert Jr., Randy (Kim), daughter Roxanne (Rodney), five grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren, all of whom she enjoyed spending time with. Dorothy is one of twelve children, Louis Jr. (deceased), Florinda, Blondie, Marie and Helen were extremely special to her. Dorothy is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held.

The family would like to thank the staff at Kaiser Permanente and Hospice Maui for their compassionate care.

Due to Covid-19, a celebration of Dorothy’s life will be held at a later date.

Gregory Castillo

March 24, 1970 – June 22, 2020

Gregory A. Castillo, 50, of Makawao unexpectedly passed away on June 22, 2020. He was born on March 24, 1970 in Wahiawa, Oʻahu and graduated from Leilehua High School in 1988.

Greg was a Finance Manager at Valley Isle Motors for 18 years and a member of The Royal Order of Kamehameha, Kahekili Chapter.

He is predeceased by grandfathers, Valintin Castillo and Edward Ming; and grandmother, Rose Castillo. He is survived by wife, Vicki; daughters, Brittany and Kaitlyn; father, Valentin Jr.; mother, Leona; brother, Jeff (Mako); grandmother, Florence Ming; and nieces and nephews. Services will be held at Norman’s Mortuary.

Condolences to: www.ballardfamilymortuaries.com.