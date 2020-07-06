Maui Fire Department personnel responded to three separate fires on Maui on Sunday, July 5, 2020, including one that caused $20,000 and displaced one person in Kanaio.

The first fire was reported at 12:15 p.m. on Hāna Highway in the area of Maliko Gulch. Engine 2 and Tanker 10 arrived on scene to find approximately 1 acre of brush on fire. Fire officials say the fire was quickly knocked down and extinguished at 1:19 p.m.

The second fire was reported nearby at 1:04 p.m. in the area of Holomua Road. Engine 10 responded to find a 1500 square foot area of brush on fire. Fire crews were able to quickly contain the fire with the assistance of Tanker 10. This fire was declared extinguished at 2:38 p.m.

A third fire was reported at 1:53 p.m. in Kanaio makai of the Piʻilani Highway. The department’s Air 1 helicopter arrived on scene first to find a structure and several abandoned vehicles on fire. Crews needed to utilize four wheel drive firefighting utility vehicles to access the fire because of rough terrain.

Air 1 supported firefighting efforts with water drops. Engine 13 and Engine 5 also responded. The fire was declared extinguished at 7:30 p.m. One person was displaced as a result of the fire and damages were reportedly estimated at $20,000 to contents.

There were no injuries to report as a result of these fires and the causes are unknown at this time.