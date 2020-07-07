Island Essence is a family-owned bath and body company established in 1990 and operating in Kahului.

The company has been creating Hawaiian Lavender Hand Cleansing Sprays for many years—and in response to COVID-19, they have boosted their original, natural ingredients to include 63 percent alcohol.

Lavender Essential oil is prized for its natural purifying properties, Aloe Vera and Vitamin E nourish hands while cleansing without water.

Foodland, Down to Earth, and the Air Force and Army military bases are currently supplying their employees, with Island Essence spray.

“Our Hand Cleansing Spray is a reputable, effective, and affordable solution for your business,” a press release from the company read.

“Protect your employees and prepare for new upcoming business health standards according to the Center for Disease Control.”