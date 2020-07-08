(Update: 10:04 p.m. 7.8.20)

Residents of Skill Village in Pāʻia Advised to be Prepared for Possible Evacuation

A brush fire is burning in the Pāʻia area. The Maui Emergency Management Agency issued a notification at 10:04 p.m. (7.8.20) for Skill Village residents to “prepare your families, pets, and residences for possible evacuation if notified. Monitor for additional information and be prepared for possible evacuation.”

The fire is about 2,500 to 3,000 acres in size and around a half a mile away. Winds are currently blowing away from the area, but Skill Village residents should be prepared to evacuate immediately if wind conditions change.

Haleakalā Highway remains closed from Hana Highway to Old Haleakalā Highway. Hāliʻimaile Road also remains closed. The public should stay away from the area.

The Emergency Operations Center has been activated and Maui Emergency Management Agency is closely monitoring the situation. The American Red Cross also is standing by to provide assistance.

“I want all the residents of Skill Village to prepare their family, children and pets for possible evacuation,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “Our fire crews continue to work hard trying to control the fire and slow its spread. All residents should avoid the area to protect the safety of themselves and our first responders.”

(Update: 9:44 p.m. 7.8 20)

1900 Acres Burned in Hāli‘imaile Brush Fire, 30% Contained:

Haleakalā Hwy and Hāli‘imaile Rd CLOSED

Maui fire crews continue to battle a large brush fire in Hāli‘imaile. The fire started near Kailua Gulch below Hāli‘imaile Road early Wednesday morning. The brush fire has burned a total 1,900 acres and was 30% contained at last report. Road closures remain in effect for Haleakalā Highway and Hāli‘imaile Road. Earlier today, non-essential employees were evacuated from the Central Maui Landfill, EKO Compost facility and the Ameron Quarry. During the height of the blaze, 40 firefighter personnel were on scene in addition to three helicopters, multiple tankers and dozers. Crews continue to monitor and battle the blaze into the night.