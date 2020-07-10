+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

More than 20 miles of fishing line, weights and derelict fishing gear has been collected as part of a recycling program established on Maui two years ago.

The Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute installed 37 recycling bins at high-traffic shoreline fishing locations across the island.

The goal was to decrease harmful interactions between sea turtles and discarded fishing line. According to the organization, interactions with nearshore hook-and-line and gillnet coastal fisheries are a primary threat to sea turtles in Hawaiʻi. Entanglement in gear, organization leaders note, can cause deep cuts that may lead to possible infections, limited movement, complete loss of a flipper or death.

The institute’s mission is to inspire lifelong environmental stewardship and ensure the survival of coral reefs and sea turtles in Hawai’i through science-based conservation efforts, education, and outreach.

“The program provides an accessible method for fishermen to help prevent pollution and reduce entanglement hazards by properly discarding their line,” said Aleysa Martin, conservation programs coordinator, MOC Marine Institute.

What to do if you if see a turtle in need of help?

MOC Marine Institute works in partnership with NOAA Fisheries to respond to reports of sick, injured, or otherwise distressed sea turtles on the island of Maui. Statewide marine animal stranding programs are not fully operational due to COVID 19 restrictions, but MOCMI leaders say the organization is “doing its best to respond to sea turtles despite these challenging times.”