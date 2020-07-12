Takeo “Take” Miyaguchi

April 11, 1933 – June 24, 2020

Takeo Miyaguchi, 87, was born on April 11, 1933, the second of twin boys born to Fumiko OI and Sunao Miyaguchi. He grew up on the shores of the West Loch of Pearl Harbor, close enough to hear the fish jumping when he woke up in the morning. Takeo was an active boy, fishing, crabbing, and swimming in the harbor as well as climbing the coconut trees and generally getting into trouble. From the point of view of a pre-teen Takeo, World War II was often an exciting and adventurous time. After high school, Takeo and his brother Matsuo enrolled in the Coast Guard during the Korean War and afterward got his degree from Oregon State University on the GI Bill. He met his future wife, Jane Idemoto in California, and eventually, they had 3 children. After teaching high school biology in California for 13 years, the family came home to Maui, where he was a successful farmer.

Takeo will be remembered for his sense of humor, his fishing and skin-diving expertise, and his community-mindedness. After retiring, Takeo served others in his retirement community and also worked to protect local fisheries. He was predeceased by his parents and his siblings Tsuruko, Yaeko, and George Miyaguchi. He is survived by his brother Matsuo, his children Gayle Miyaguchi, Ron Miyaguchi, and Lisa (Mike) McCraney, his grandchildren Kila (Ali), and Bronson Baker, and Greyson and Lena Miyaguchi, and his great-grandchildren Kaia and Kukilakila Baker. The Miyaguchi family would like to express their particular appreciation to Hospice Maui and especially Janelle Correa for her gentle and competent care.

Private services will be held at Ballard Family Mortuary Kahului. A private burial will follow at the Maui Veteran’s Cemetery in Makawao.

Edward Gomes

January 27, 1957 – June 26, 2020

Edward “Eddie Boy” Walter Gomes III, 63, of Pahoa, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Born on January 27, 1957, in Honolulu, and raised in Honolulu, he was a US Army veteran, a school bus driver for Gomes Bus Service, mechanic for Don’s Ground Transportation, Hawaii County Ship Yard worker, and solo bike rider.

He is survived by his wife Donna Lynn Gomes of Pahoa; sons, Shane (Lisa) Waiau of N. Carolina, Edward Gomes-Koehnen of Pahoa, Jessie (Justina) Gomes of Keaau, Keaau Gomes of Keaau, Aaron Becker of Oahu, Brian (Janell) McCabe of Nevada; daughters, Leilani Waiau, Annette Gomes of Pasco, Tracey (Joe) Malepeai of Nevada, Donned (Edwen) Alatini of Pahoa, Lesly Gomes of Pahoa, and Raylynn Gomes of Oahu; brothers, Donald (Jennifer) Gomes of Arizona, Vernon (Sabrina) Gomes of Oahu, Lewellyn (Julia) Gomes of Honokaa; sisters, Kathleen Gomes of Hilo, Darlene (Emilio) Villanueva of Minnesota, and Monica (Marcus) Gouveia of Pahoa; 26 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren, numerous Aunts, Uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Services will be held at a later date.

Mitsuko Woolery

March 25, 1932 – June 28, 2020

Mitsuko L. Woolery, 88, of Pahoa, peacefully passed away at her home on June 28, 2020. Born on Jarvis Island on March 25, 1932, she was a retired factory worker for Zoto’s Hair products in Geneva, NY.

Private Services held

Mitsuko is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Woolery of Pahoa; brothers, Ira Woolery of Hilo, Jerry (Cynthia) Woolery of Charlotte, Carolina, William (Ginny) Woolery of Watertown, New York; 5 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, cousins.

Tina Gonsalves

April 12, 1962 – July 1, 2020

Tina Marie Gonsalves, 58, of Hilo, peacefully passed away on July 1, 2020, at Hawaii Care Choices Pohai Malama Care Center. No services held.