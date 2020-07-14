Maui Parks Department Seeks Entries for Photo & Haiku Poem Contest

July 14, 2020, 3:11 PM HST · Updated July 14, 3:11 PM
The Japanese Tea House at Kepaniwai Park. PC: Japanese Cultural Society of Maui.

In celebration of July as Parks and Recreation Month across the nation, the Maui Department of Parks and Recreation is hosting a Photo & Haiku Poem Contest.

The department wants to highlight the significant role that community parks and recreational areas play in contributing to the health, well-being and overall enjoyment of residents and visitors.

The theme of the contest is: “Why do I love Maui County’s Parks and Recreational facilities?”

Contest categories:

  • Category #1 – DPR Photo and Summary: Email a photo of yourself or your family/friends enjoying a County of Maui DPR facility, or your favorite picture of one of our DPR facilities. Include a one paragraph summary on why you love this facility and this picture.
  • Category #2 – DPR Haiku Poem: Email a Haiku poem describing your favorite DPR facility, recreational experience or any recreational activity you would enjoy doing at one of our DPR facilities.
  • Category #3 – DPR Photo and Haiku Poem: Email a photo of yourself or your family/friends enjoying a County of Maui DPR facility, or your favorite picture of one of our DPR facilities. Include a Haiku poem describing the picture.
How to Enter:

A person may enter one, two or all three categories but should not submit more than one entry per category. All submittals should be emailed to: [email protected] with the following Subject line: Photo & Haiku Poem Contest: Category #, Age Division, Facility Name

Photos should be submitted in .jpg, .gif, .tif or .png formats.
Signed Acknowledgement form is required with submission.

Contest Age Divisions: (Grade based on a minor’s Fall 2020 grade level.)

1. Elementary School: Kindergarten – Second grade
2. Elementary School: Third grade – Fifth grade
3. Middle School
4. High School
5. Adults ages 18 years – 54 years old
6. Senior ages 55 years old and older

