Maui Parks Department Seeks Entries for Photo & Haiku Poem Contest
July 14, 2020
In celebration of July as Parks and Recreation Month across the nation, the Maui Department of Parks and Recreation is hosting a Photo & Haiku Poem Contest.
The department wants to highlight the significant role that community parks and recreational areas play in contributing to the health, well-being and overall enjoyment of residents and visitors.
The theme of the contest is: “Why do I love Maui County’s Parks and Recreational facilities?”
Contest categories:
- Category #1 – DPR Photo and Summary: Email a photo of yourself or your family/friends enjoying a County of Maui DPR facility, or your favorite picture of one of our DPR facilities. Include a one paragraph summary on why you love this facility and this picture.
- Category #2 – DPR Haiku Poem: Email a Haiku poem describing your favorite DPR facility, recreational experience or any recreational activity you would enjoy doing at one of our DPR facilities.
- Category #3 – DPR Photo and Haiku Poem: Email a photo of yourself or your family/friends enjoying a County of Maui DPR facility, or your favorite picture of one of our DPR facilities. Include a Haiku poem describing the picture.
How to Enter:
A person may enter one, two or all three categories but should not submit more than one entry per category. All submittals should be emailed to: [email protected] with the following Subject line: Photo & Haiku Poem Contest: Category #, Age Division, Facility Name
Photos should be submitted in .jpg, .gif, .tif or .png formats.
Signed Acknowledgement form is required with submission.
Contest Age Divisions: (Grade based on a minor’s Fall 2020 grade level.)
1. Elementary School: Kindergarten – Second grade
2. Elementary School: Third grade – Fifth grade
3. Middle School
4. High School
5. Adults ages 18 years – 54 years old
6. Senior ages 55 years old and older