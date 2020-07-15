HTA Seeks Proposals for Writers of O‘ahu and Maui Nui Destination Management Action Plans

July 15, 2020, 3:17 PM HST · Updated July 15, 3:17 PM
The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, the state’s tourism agency, has issued two requests for proposals for writers – one for the Destination Management Action Plan for Oʻahu and the other for Maui Nui, comprising the islands of Maui, Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi.

The HTA says plans for Oʻahu and Maui Nui will be a collaborative effort by members of the respective counties, the visitor industry, other sectors and the community.

The goal is to create Destination Management Action Plans that are in alignment with HTA’s four supporting pillars: community, Hawaiian culture, natural resources and branding.

According to HTA’s Strategic Plan for 2020-2025, HTA has increased its focus on destination management.

The Destination Management Action Plans will include actionable items, timelines and measures of success. The writers would attend a series of virtual meetings between August and December 2020, and would compile the suggestions from the public and decisions made by the steering committees to draft the plans.

For more information and to submit an application, download the RFPs at: www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/rfps/. The deadline for receipt of proposals is Monday, July 27, 2020 at 4:30 p.m.

