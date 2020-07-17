July 17, 2020 Surf Forecast

July 17, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated July 17, 5:00 AM
Photo Credit: Chris Archer / ArcherShoots

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

South

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds less than 5mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

