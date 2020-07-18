Below is a list of road closures slated for this week, July 18 to July 24

— HĀNA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 36/360) —

1) KAHULUI (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in both directions between mile markers 0 and 1.5, Kaahumanu Avenue and Hookele Street, on Sunday evening, July 19 through Thursday morning, July 23, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for road striping work.

2) HAʻIKŪ (24-HOUR WORK)

Lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the westbound direction near mile marker 16.5, Keanae Road, on Saturday, July 18, over a 24-hour period, for drilling and paving work.

— HONOAPIʻILANI HIGHWAY BYPASS (ROUTE 30) —

1) MAʻALAEA

Lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 4.8 and 5.3, N Kīhei Road and Kuihelani Highway, on Monday, July 20, through Friday, July 24, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for road paving work.

2) MAʻALAEA (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 5.2 and 6.9, Maalaea Boat Harbor Road and N Kīhei Road, on Monday evening, July 20, through Friday morning, July 24, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for road paving work.

3) LAHAINA

Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between mile markers 19.8 and 21, Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, July 21, through Thursday, July 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

— HALEAKALĀ HIGHWAY (ROUTE 377) —

1) KULA

Right lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 377) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 0 and 6, Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) and Haleakalā Crater Road (Route 378), on Tuesday, July 21, through Friday, July 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

— HALEAKALĀ CRATER ROAD (ROUTE 378) —

1) KULA

Left lane closure on Haleakalā Crater Road (Route 378) in the southbound direction between mile markers 0 and 10.1, Crater Road and Haleakalā Highway, on Monday, July 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

*Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.