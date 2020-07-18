The National Weather Service issued a Special Weather Statement on Saturday afternoon alerting the public of the potential for nuisance costal flooding.

The NWS says a combination of “seasonally high astronomical tides” and “abnormally high sea levels: will likely produce nuisance coastal flooding during the next several days.

Impacts may include flooding of beaches that are normally dry and salt water inundation on typically vulnerable low-lying roads, docks, boat ramps and other coastal infrastructure.

Flooding is expected around the times of the afternoon high tide through Tuesday.

Here in Maui County, areas included in the avisory are:

Visit tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov for information about forecast astronomical tides in your area.

Molokaʻi Windward and Leeward waters, Lānaʻi makai, Kahoʻolawe, Windward and Leeward areas of West-Maui, the Central Valley area of Maui, and Windward and Leeward Haleakalā.