The Maui community has come together to support the well-being of residents and families throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, two groups organized distributions:

Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui handed out over 1,250 enrichment bags to children, which contained healthy snacks and workbooks; and

Roselani Ice Cream celebrated National Ice Cream day by preparing 1,000 free bowls of Paʻuwela Sunrise flavored ice cream for a drive-through distribution at St. Anthony School.

“With so many unforeseen difficulties in our daily lives with the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects, we wanted to use this opportunity to do something small in hopes that it might make someone’s day a bit easier and a bit more fun,” said Roselani Ice Cream Operations Manager, Buddy James Nobriga who handed out the pineapple dreamsicle flavored ice cream appropriately named ‘Paʻuwela Sunrise.’ “The sun will rise again on Maui when we get through this and those of us who can, should do whatever we can to take care of our community.”

Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui CEO, Kelly Pearson noted, “This is our first event of this kind in the last 20 years of our organization. With extended school closures there is a real potential for significant learning loss. We see these enrichment kits as an opportunity to engage youth and encourage healthy lifestyle choices at home especially for families with limited access to technology.”

“We are grateful for our community partners and supporters, without whom, these collaborations would not be possible,” she said.

Among the volunteers distributing kits, was Joycelyn Victorino, wife of Maui Mayor Michael Victorino.

The effort on the part of BGCM was made possible by with the help of Maui United Way’s seed funding to launch the program as well as additional support from the County of Maui, The Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, Hui No Ke Ola Pono, Hawaiʻi Dental Association, Maui County Dental Society, FiveStar Transportation, The Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset, Lahaina Restoration Foundation, Obachan’s, Barnes & Noble, Kahului Walmart and OfficeMax.