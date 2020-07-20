Maui police arrested a Kahului area man for allegedly “threatening to kill” a male and female “multiple times,” over the course of several days, according to police reports.

Caleb Carpenter, 48, was arrested on Thursday, July 16, and was formally charged on Friday, July 17 with offenses that included: three counts of first degree attempted murder; six counts of second degree attempted murder; and five counts of first degree terroristic threatening.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Police say Carpenter allegedly utilized a machete while confronting the two individuals during the alleged confrontations.

Bail was set at $1,000,000. Carpenter has since been released to District Court.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.