On Friday night, Young Brothers filed a letter with the Public Utilities Commission to underscore the urgency of its pending request for an emergency rate increase by Aug. 17, 2020. Company representatives say the increase is needed so that the company may continue to provide its statewide interisland shipping services.

Jay Ana, President of Young Brothers, LLC said, “If the PUC does not issue a decision granting our motion, and we do not receive the necessary emergency rate relief or government funding, Young Brothers will be forced to take measures to cut operating costs like reducing service. This is emphatically not the outcome Young Brothers wants because it would be harmful to the people of Hawai‘i, to Young Brothers’ valued and highly skilled employees, and to Young Brothers’ 120-year legacy of service to the communities of Hawai‘i.”

Timeline & Background

Date Action / Milestone Sept. 25, 2019 Rate Case Filed with PUC May 26, 2020 YB Seeks Aid from the State of Hawai‘i to Avert Cash Shortfall May 29, 2020 YB Files Contingency Plans for Continuity of Operations June 1, 2020 PUC Opens Investigatory Docket June 14, 2020 YB Presents at PUC Hearing re Financial Crisis July 8, 2020 Emergency Rate Increase Sought from PUC Aug. 17, 2020 Requested date for PUC decision on Emergency Rate Increase

Since July 2019, Young Brothers says it has filed more than 13,500 pages in support of its requests and has answered more than 375 requests for additional information from the Consumer Advocate and PUC.