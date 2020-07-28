Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino and former JPMorgan Chase Chief Economist Dr. Anthony Chan will be the featured guest speakers at the Realtors Association of Maui’s quarterly General Membership Meeting, which will be held virtually through Zoom from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, July 31.

The meeting is open to all RAM and Hawaiʻi Association of Realtors members and there is no cost to attend.

Mayor Victorino will deliver a presentation titled “Maui County Outlook in 2021.” Dr. Chan’s presentation is titled “Taking a Closer Look at Local and National Housing Market Trends as they are Impacted by the Domestic and Global Economic Outlook.”

Friday’s meeting will also include a video presentation featuring recipients of this year’s Realtors Association of Maui Community Foundation Presidential Scholarship. Since its inception in 1989, the RAMCF Presidential Scholarship Fund has awarded more than $750,000 in academic scholarships to college-bound high school seniors throughout Maui County, as well as past recipients of the scholarship.

This month’s General Membership Meeting is sponsored by American Savings Bank, Elite Lending, Southwest Funding and Ohana 1st Mortgage.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/GMMjuly31. Non-RAM members must provide their NRDS number for verification and approval. To learn more about RAM, visit www.ramaui.com.