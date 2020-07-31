A brush fire in Hoʻolehua on Molokaʻi burned 20 acres before being brought under control on Friday, July 31, 2020.

The fire was first reported at 2:56 p.m. in the area of Puʻu Kapele Avenue. Fire crews gained 100% containment at 5 p.m. and mop-up operations continued into the evening.

Ground crews initiated fire fighting efforts with the department’s Air-1 helicopter assisting with water drops in hard to reach areas, according to Maui Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro.

Personnel using dozers also assisted by cutting roads for access and firebreaks where needed.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Units responding to the scene included: the department’s Air-1 helicopter, three engine companies, one emergency callback crew, two MFD tankers; as well as tankers and dozers form the Maui Department of Public Works.

The cause of the fire is undetermined. Conditions on scene were dry with winds blowing at 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts.