Search Underway for Missing Spearfisherman off Pā‘ia, Maui

August 1, 2020, 11:39 AM HST · Updated August 1, 11:44 AM
3 Comments
    A search is underway for a missing spearfished off of Pāʻia, Maui.   Officials say 53-year-old Scot Williams was last seen wearing dark board shorts.

    He had gone spearfishing at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, but his friends contacted 911 to report he was overdue when he failed to return.  The Coast Guard was alerted to the situation at 10 p.m. on Friday.

    The Coast Guard and Maui County Fire Department are actively searching the area.

    Anyone with information regarding Williams’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Honolulu at (808) 842-2600.

    Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners and deployed Coast Guard crews to search the area.

    Involved in the search are:

    • An Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter crew
    • A Station Maui 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew
    • The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter William Hart (WPC 1134)
    • Maui County Fire Department ground and air crews

    The weather on scene includes winds of 23 mph and seas of less than one foot.

    Search for missing spear fisherman off Pāʻia, Maui. (8.1.20) PC: File photo / Maui Now.

    Search for missing spear fisherman off Pāʻia, Maui. (8.1.20) PC: Craig Richter

    Search for missing spear fisherman off Pāʻia, Maui. (8.1.20) PC: Craig Richter

