Maui police are seeing the public’s help in locating William “Scott” Stanga, 52, of Hāna, Maui, who was reported missing on Friday, July 31, 2020.

Police say Stanga was last seen by friends snorkeling in the area of the Kūʻau Bay Beach, beach below Mama’s Fish House in Pāʻia, sometime around 3 p.m. on Friday,

Stanga goes by the name “Scott” and is described as 6 feet tall, 175 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Maui Police Department, non-emergency number at (808) 244-6400, or in an emergency call 9-1-1.