The Coast Guard has suspended the active search for William Scott Stanga off Maui.

The 52-year-old spearfisherman from Hāna, Maui had gone missing on Friday in waters off of Pāʻia.

Crews conducted 35 searches covering 621 square nautical miles over the past three days.

The Coast Guard search was suspended at sundown on Monday, pending any new information.

“We extend our condolences to the Stanga family during this trying time” said Senior Chief Petty Officer Jason Brian, a Sector Honolulu watchstander. “These types of cases are always the hardest for all involved and we wish the outcome had been different.”

Assets involved in the search included: an Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter crew; an Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules aircrew; a Station Maui 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crews; the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter William Hart (WPC 1134); Maui County Fire Department ground and air crews; and the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry (WPC 1124).

The weather on scene at the time of the call was winds of 23 mph and seas less then one foot.