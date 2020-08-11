Mayor Michael Victorino officially proclaimed Aug. 10-15, 2020 as “STEM Week in Maui County.”

“Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics education programs are vital to the economic future of Maui County and the State of Hawai‘i,” said Mayor Victorino. “STEM education is needed to prepare our state’s youth for high-growth, high-demand careers in computer science, engineering, cyber security, health, life and physical sciences, and math fields. And, we encourage the public to support organizations such as Maui Economic Development Board that are helping to build, grow, and strengthen Hawai‘i’s STEM education-to-workforce pipeline.”

STEM Week culminates MEDB’s virtual STEM Drive, a benefit for its Ke Alahele Education Fund. For details, visit www.MEDBpathways.org. This website also includes information on MEDB’s STEM education programs and highlights of STEM Week in Maui County.

Since the Ke Alahele Education Fund was launched in 2006, MEDB’s STEM programs have continued to empower students and teachers across the state. To date, 344 grants have supported students’ needs for STEM equipment, robotics programs, media labs, environmental/sustainability projects, internships, teacher training and more.

“Jobs today and in the future depend on the preparation of our students in critical thinking, communication, problem-solving, collaboration, and creativity – all skills nurtured by STEM education,” said Leslie Wilkins, MEDB’s President and CEO. “The MEDB Ke Alahele Education Fund was created to provide STEM tools for our youth and educators in an effort to open doors to emerging career opportunities. We extend a heartfelt mahalo to all those who have supported the Ke Alahele Education Fund in the past and hope you are able to make a contribution this year. It’s truly an investment in our youth – one that will help to shape our community and our world.”

Donations received will go towards advancing MEDB’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Math or STEM programs from kindergarten to careers; as well as helping MEDB continue to support meaningful pathways that benefit the lives of our residents in Maui County and statewide.

In addition to donations, a variety of sponsorship opportunities are also available that include publicity on the event’s website and social media. Contributions are 100 percent tax deductible.