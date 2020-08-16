Haleakalā National Park Presents New Film “Koa Talking to Me”

August 16, 2020, 5:15 AM HST · Updated August 15, 6:58 PM
The National Park Service is premiering “Koa Talking to Me,” a short film following a Hawaiian man’s love for the rare and threatened koa tree.

In the film, Junior’s connection with koa trees on his native island of Maui compels him to conserve and honor the spirit of fallen trees. His use of the trees connects him to one of the oldest Hawaiian traditions. 

The short film is now available on the park’s website and in the YouTube clip above. It is also available to share across all Haleakalā National Park social media platforms. 

NPS Photo by David Ehrenberg 2019.

