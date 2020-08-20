The County of Maui with the Office of Economic Development is sponsoring E Kūpaʻa Kākou, a Hawaiian music series honoring the strength of community.

E Kūpaʻa Kākou honors and celebrates the efforts of some of the 2020 Maui Nā Hoku Hanohano award nominees, accompanied by Maui hālau each Friday in September from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The series will be live streamed from the Maui Arts and Cultural Center. There will be no in-person audience and the public is encouraged to view the stream online.

“I’m proud that the County of Maui is sponsoring this series as a pilot project,” said Mayor Victorino said. “Support for local musicians, hālau and artists is another avenue to support a different small-business sector. Also, because this will be live-streamed, there will be no live audience, and everyone can enjoy these great artists’ performances on their computers, cellphones and remote devices.”

“As you know, the pandemic has pretty much crippled the entire entertainment community here in Hawaiʻi,” said recording artist Amy Hānaialiʻi, who also serves as the president of the Hawaiʻi Academy of the Recording Arts. “We’re going to be featuring at the MACC our nominees for the Nā Hoku Hanohano awards. What’s even more exciting is that we’re also featuring our hālau from Maui that were not able to go to the Merrie Monarch festival.”

Artists set to perform include:

Kahālāwai and Amy Hānaialiʻi Gilliom on Sept. 4, 2020, with Hālau O Ka Hanu Lehua and Kumu Hula Kukona;

Kaulike Pescaia and Josh Tatofi on Sept. 11, 2020, with Hālau Nā Lei Kaumaka O Uka and Kumu Hula Napua Greig;

Kaniala Masoe and Ahumanu on Sept. 18, 2020, with Hālau Kamaluokaleihulu and Kumu Hula Kahulu Maluo-Pearson; and

Leomana and Nā Wai ʻEhā on Sept. 25, 2020, with Hālau Kekuaokalā ʻ au ʻ alaʻiliahi and Kumu Hula ʻIliahi and Haunani Paredes.

“We need that relief. We need that opportunity to share our hearts–to feel like again, we’re back home, where we were just six months ago,” said Mayor Victorino.