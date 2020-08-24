Maui’s Surfing Goat Dairy on Omaopio Road in Kula remains in business, but its Dairy shop is closed effective today until further notice.

According to the company, the number of customers at the shop decreased to less than five per day since the the reinstatement of the 14-day quarantine for interisland travelers.

The business will continue to fill and ship online orders to the mainland on Tuesdays and inter-island orders on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Island delivery is offered for a $10 fee for online orders of $50 or more. There is no delivery offered to Hana/East Maui. Orders can also be picked up weekdays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the shop.

On Maui, select Surfing Goat Dairy cheeses are available for purchase at the following stores: Down to Earth, Kahului; Foodland, Kīhei; Foodland Farms, Lahaina; Makawao Rodeo General, Makawao; Pukalani Superette, Pukalani; and Safeway, Kīhei and Lahaina.