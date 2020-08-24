Maui’s Surfing Goat Dairy Still in Business, But Dairy Shop Closing Until Further Notice

August 24, 2020, 6:06 PM HST · Updated August 24, 6:06 PM
0 Comments
×

Photo courtesy Surfing Goat Dairy

Maui’s Surfing Goat Dairy on Omaopio Road in Kula remains in business, but its Dairy shop is closed effective today until further notice.

According to the company, the number of customers at the shop decreased to less than five per day since the the reinstatement of the 14-day quarantine for interisland travelers.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The business will continue to fill and ship online orders to the mainland on Tuesdays and inter-island orders on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Island delivery is offered for a $10 fee for online orders of $50 or more. There is no delivery offered to Hana/East Maui.  Orders can also be picked up weekdays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the shop.

On Maui, select Surfing Goat Dairy cheeses are available for purchase at the following stores: Down to Earth, Kahului; Foodland, Kīhei; Foodland Farms, Lahaina; Makawao Rodeo General, Makawao; Pukalani Superette, Pukalani; and Safeway, Kīhei and Lahaina.

Surfing Goat Dairy. Courtesy image.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

BREAKING NEWS 
TEXT ALERTS Sign up to receive important news alerts like tsunami warnings,
floods, traffic accidents, road closures and more.
Phone # (xxx-xxx-xxxx):
E-Mail:
 

Learn More
    View Categories
    Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion.

    I Understand, Show Comments
      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing