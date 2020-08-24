Waiko Road Fire: Maui fire crews remain on the scene of a brush fire near the Waiko Rd / Kuihelani Hwy intersection. #MauiNow #Waiko #MauiFire Posted by MauiNow.com on Sunday, August 23, 2020

A Sunday afternoon brush fire near the Kūihelani Highway, Waikō Road intersection burned an estimated 1.32 acres of brush and kiawe before being brought under control.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The fire was reported at 12:18 p.m. Conditions on scene included temperatures in the 80s and gusty trade winds blowing at 10 to 20 mph.

The department utilized its Air-1 helicopter as well as engines from Wailuku, Kahului and Makawao, a mini-tanker from Wailuku, a Wildland crew from Kahului and tankers from Kahului and Wailea. A Battalion Chief was also on scene.

The fire was brought under control at around 1:30 p.m. The cause of the fire was undetermined at last report and there were no damages reported.