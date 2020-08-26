The Maui Chamber of Commerce announced a new trade council, the Professional Rental Management Association or PRMA.

PRMA is comprised of professional property management companies and currently has the following members: AA Oceanfront Rentals, Aliʻi Resorts, A Perfect Vacation Rental, Coconut Condos, ITRIP Vacations Maui, Maui Condo & Home, Maui Paradise Properties, My Perfect Stays, Quam Properties Hawaiʻi, Rentals Maui, and Sullivan Properties.

The trade council will be led by Angela Leone of Coconut Condos, Dawn Kane of Maui Condo & Home and John Kevan of Maui Paradise Properties.

“Together, our members have 427 cumulative years of vacation rental experience – employing over 750 people and utilizing over 600 local vendors,” said Angela Leone of Coconut Condos. “Many of my colleagues in the trade council have been in business a long time, some for more than 40 years and the Maui vacation rental industry is centered on our local community.”

Membership with the Maui Chamber of Commerce is required to join PRMA as well as a $200 annual trade council fee for PRMA to develop new programs. Membership in the Maui Chamber of Commerce is based upon a fair share investment, plus a one-time (with continuous membership) administrative fee. Membership fees are based on the number of a company’s full-time or full-time equivalent employees. For more information or to join the Maui Chamber of Commerce and PRMA, please call 808-244-0081 or email [email protected]

The Maui Chamber of Commerce established its first trade council, Made in Maui, in the early 1980s, which is still active today. They then worked with former members of the Maui Contractors Association to establish the Construction Industry of Maui in 2014, who are still doing amazing work as a trade council of the Maui Chamber.

When the inter-island travel quarantine was lifted, transient vacation rentals were not allowed to reopen. However, condominiums in hotel-zoned areas were always associated with hotels, not home-based TVR’s, and that distinction had been lost. Education was needed to remind government of the differences and similarities on how these condos and companies follow all state legal, financial, management, safety and cleaning guidelines so they could safely house inter-island and soon Trans-Pacific travelers at a time when most hotels were still closed. The Chamber worked with this group and assisted with their efforts to educate government, which led to this group being allowed to reopen and the establishment of this trade council. The Maui Chamber of Commerce is proud to advocate for legal short-term rentals and the property management companies who are operating within the laws.