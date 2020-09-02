The third in a four-part Maui Centennial Puwalu series takes place on Saturday, Sept. 12 from 9 to 11 a.m. on Zoom.

The series marks 100 years since the 1920 introduction in Congress of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act that provides the native Hawaiian homestead program. The series is co-sponsored by the nonprofit beneficiary organization Paʻupena Community Development Corporation and Credit Edge Solutions LLC

In the latest edition, Maui County Councilmember Tamara Paltin will discuss the potential of Hawaiian homelands to meet Maui’s critical housing needs. Paltin will speak about Honokōwai homestead lands in the context of West Maui housing needs.

Christie Keliʻikoa, staff aide to Paltin and a member of a homelands waitlist family, will join the councilmember’s presentation.

Others joining the presentation include:

Julie-Ann Moanikeʻala Cachola , state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands planner, who will present maps of the 31,000 Maui homelands acres.

Jeison Lokela Manaois will lead a presentation on the congressional hearings that advanced 1921 passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act. The federal law provides 203,500 homelands acres statewide to those with 50 percent or more native Hawaiian blood.

Warren Aganos will speak on procurement opportunities associated with Hawaiian homelands.

The four-part Maui Centennial Puwalu series will conclude with the final presentation at 9 a.m. on Dec. 12.

The series is open and free to the public. To receive a puwalu Zoom invitation, contact Credit Edge co-owner Kainoa Lei MacDonald at cell/text (808) 419-8646 or email [email protected]

The Paʻupena Community Development Corporation’s mission is to provide resources, training and advocacy to empower fellow Hawaiian Homes trust beneficiaries to build homes and self-sufficient communities.