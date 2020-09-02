Maui Ku‘ia Estate Chocolate Inc. announced the promotion of Lisa Foth to vice president and general manager of Maui’s first farm-to-bar chocolate factory.

Foth’s promotion took effect on Aug. 1, replacing Krishna Narayan.

As vice president and general manager, Foth is responsible for overall business planning and execution, sales, marketing, fulfillment, finance, compliance, human resources and external services. She currently supervises 12 employees.

Foth joined MKEC as fulfillment director in March 2019, a position in which she successfully developed a system and best practices for the company’s product inventory and global shipping. She was responsible for MKEC’s chocolate production system, including product and sales codes, efficient and safe packaging, packaging inventory, protocol for tracking and recall, and overall strategy for online, wholesale/corporate and retail sales.

In January 2020, she was promoted to MKEC’s assistant general manager. In this position, she continued to manage the factory’s fulfillment and production systems and added the retail store, corporate partners program, oversight of all consumer program and business partnerships and all management duties.

As co-owner of Foth Plumbing and Heating for 10 years, she co-operated all business aspects. Following that, she spent nearly two decades at Mama’s Fish House & Inn, starting as administrative assistant and serving the last 15 years as inn manager.

Over the years, Foth’s philanthropic heart has led her to engage in numerous fundraising projects, committees, boards and personal endeavors—and now MKEC’s Chocolate Kuleana, donating all net profits back to the community.