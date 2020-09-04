The public is invited on Sept. 9-10 to participate in online meetings conducted by Matrix Consulting Group about the existing community plan process.

The Maui County Council has retained Matrix to conduct the evaluation to provide and develop alternative approaches and recommendations for expediting the community plans process.

To solicit community input, Matrix will be conducting online meetings on Sept. 9 at 4 p.m. and Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m. All interested members of the public are invited to participate.

The Community Plan evaluation is designed to conduct a comprehensive study of the existing community plan processes, evaluate alternative approaches, and develop recommendations for expediting the timeframe for updating the nine community plans for Maui County, as required by the Maui County Code.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Matrix has already conducted interviews and surveys with County Council members, Planning Department staff, Planning Commission members, and Community Plan Advisory Committee members. The meetings next week are specifically designed to gather input and ideas from the public.

Each meeting is scheduled to last approximately 1½ hours and will be conducted on Google Meet. Registration is not necessary. The public can join meetings either by phone or computer as follows:

Meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 4 p.m. (HST):

https://meet.google.com/yhr-mtud-kgt

Join by phone (US) +1 503-917-5739 PIN: 829 787 650#

Meeting on Thursday, Sept. 10, 6:30 p.m. (HST):

https://meet.google.com/yeq-hwut-jpg

Join by phone ‪(US) +1 314-325-4028 PIN: ‪203 205 138#

Input may also be sent to the Matrix Consulting Group team by emailing Khushboo Hussain at [email protected] by the end of day on Sept. 11, 2020.