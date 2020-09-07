Maui Police Make 10 DUI Arrests, Issue 26 citations at Weekend Roadblocks

September 7, 2020, 11:33 AM HST · Updated September 7, 11:33 AM
4 Comments
The Maui Police Department Traffic Division made 10 DUI arrests and issued 26 citations during sobriety checkpoints held over the Labor Day weekend.

Enforcement continues as police seek voluntary compliance to keep roads safe.  “The pubic has been well informed that impaired driving is not acceptable and you will be arrested in Maui County,” said Lieutenant William Hankins, Commander of the Maui Police Department’s Traffic division.

The Department screened 625 vehicles at six roadblocks on Saturday and Sunday.  In addition to the DUI arrests, there were seven other arrests for offenses that included traffic crimes and warrants.

