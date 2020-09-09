$27 Million In New Federal Funding Secured for Native Hawaiian Education

September 9, 2020, 9:43 AM HST · Updated September 9, 9:43 AM
2 Comments
PC: PilinaFirst

Hawai‘i will receive $26,992,923 in new federal funding to support grants under the Native Hawaiian Education Program.

This federal funding was secured by US Senator Brian Schatz through his work on the Senate Appropriations Committee. The funding was awarded to 23 Native Hawaiian educational programs across the state.

“This new federal funding will ensure that Native Hawaiian educational programs have the resources they need in time for the upcoming school year,” said Senator Schatz. “As we work through the appropriations process, I will keep fighting for more resources for the Native Hawaiian community.”

The release of these funds comes as schools are preparing to start the 2020-2021 school year. In August, Senator Schatz sent a letter to the US Department of Education urging them not to delay the release of this grant funding until late September, as previously announced.

As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator Schatz has worked to preserve and expand grant funding for NHEP.  He has garnered bipartisan support to increase annual funding for NHEP each year by $3 million.

These multi-year competitive grants will be used for early childhood education, family engagement, Hawaiian language education, creation of STEM pathways, curriculum and professional development, and more.

The programs receiving funding include:

No.RecipientCounties ServedProject/ProgramAward
1Keiki O Ka Aina Preschool, IncMaui, Hawai‘i, HonoluluFamily Learning Centers

Oahu,

$1,999,809.00
2Kanu o ka Aina Learning OhanaHawai‘iKaukoe a Po‘ohala Teacher Education$741,274.00
3University of Hawai‘i

in partnership with Nā Pua Noʻeau Center for Gifted & Talented Native Hawaiian Children

HonoluluOi Ka Naʻauao

STEM Pathways for

Success

$644,198.00
4University of Hawai‘iMaui, Kauai, Hawai‘i, HonoluluManawa Kūpono

Undergraduate and graduate school access and success

$602,500.00
5Purple Maia FoundationHonoluluHiapo Program

Tech Career Training

$829,807.00
6University of Hawai‘i

In collaboration with the UH Community College System

Maui, Kauai, Hawai‘i, HonoluluKūlia Support Project

STEM Preparation, Coaching, Mentoring

$699,997.00
7Aha Punana Leo, Inc.Maui, Kauai, Hawai‘i, HonoluluŌliko A Lau Ka ʻIke

Kindergarten Readiness

$830,899.00
8Friends of the FutureHawai‘iOpportunities for Hawaiian Improvement and Achievement

Hawai‘i Island

$889,383.00
9Consortium for Hawai‘i Ecological Engineering EducationHawai‘i, HonoluluMahope o Ke Kula Ke Aʻo Mau Ana program

Address Academic Gaps

$414,383.00
10University of Hawai‘iMaui, Kauai, Hawai‘i, HonoluluVarious Native Hawaiian Programs$847,619.00
11Institute for Native Pacific Education and Culture (INPEACE)Kauai, Hawai‘i, HonoluluKeiki Steps: Generational Impacts$2,033,707.00
12University of Hawai‘i in partnership with the Hawai‘i Department of EducationN/AKa Pilina Noʻeau II

STEM Workforce Development

$795,697.00
13Hui Malama O Ke Kai FoundationHawai‘i, HonoluluWaimānalo Community

Youth Development

$671,237.00
14Partners in Development FoundationHonoluluKa Pa‘alana Homeless Family Education Program$3,576,059.00
15Keiki O Ka Aina Preschool, IncHonoluluWaiawa Kai Project: An Agriculture and STEM Integration for Healthy Hawaiian Families$776,027.00
16Ke Kula O Nawahiokalaniopuu IkiHawai‘iKolo Ke Aʻa

Native Hawaiian Language Education and Teacher Development

$800,193.00
17 University of Hawai‘iMaui, Hawai‘i, HonoluluProject Hōkūlani

STEM Workforce Development

$794,044.00
18Mana MaoliKauai, HonoluluMana Leo Project

Culture-based and Hawaiian Language Education

$909,127.00
19KulaniakeaHonoluluʻIwikuamoʻo: Culture-based and Hawaiian Language Education$563,647.00
20Ka Haka ʻUla o Keʻelikōlani College of Hawaiian Language at UH HiloMaui, Kauai, Hawai‘i, HonoluluLaupaʻI Ka ʻIke KuamoʻO

Hawaiian Language Multimedia Development

$950,000.00
21Keiki O Ka Aina Preschool, IncMaui, Kauai, Hawai‘i, HonoluluRevitalized Instruction in STEM Education (RISE)$773,485.00
22Partners in Development FoundationMaui, Kauai, Hawai‘i, HonoluluTūtū and Me: Hānai a Ulu

Early Childhood Education

$4,924,316.00
23University of Hawai‘i in partnership with the Hawai‘i Department of EducationHawai‘i‘Aha Lamakū ‘Oia‘i‘o (ALO)

Culturally Responsible Leadership Development, Mentoring, and Transition Support

$925,515.00

 

 

