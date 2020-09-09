$27 Million In New Federal Funding Secured for Native Hawaiian EducationSeptember 9, 2020, 9:43 AM HST · Updated September 9, 9:43 AM 2 Comments
Hawai‘i will receive $26,992,923 in new federal funding to support grants under the Native Hawaiian Education Program.
This federal funding was secured by US Senator Brian Schatz through his work on the Senate Appropriations Committee. The funding was awarded to 23 Native Hawaiian educational programs across the state.
“This new federal funding will ensure that Native Hawaiian educational programs have the resources they need in time for the upcoming school year,” said Senator Schatz. “As we work through the appropriations process, I will keep fighting for more resources for the Native Hawaiian community.”
The release of these funds comes as schools are preparing to start the 2020-2021 school year. In August, Senator Schatz sent a letter to the US Department of Education urging them not to delay the release of this grant funding until late September, as previously announced.
As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator Schatz has worked to preserve and expand grant funding for NHEP. He has garnered bipartisan support to increase annual funding for NHEP each year by $3 million.
These multi-year competitive grants will be used for early childhood education, family engagement, Hawaiian language education, creation of STEM pathways, curriculum and professional development, and more.
The programs receiving funding include:
|No.
|Recipient
|Counties Served
|Project/Program
|Award
|1
|Keiki O Ka Aina Preschool, Inc
|Maui, Hawai‘i, Honolulu
|Family Learning Centers
Oahu,
|$1,999,809.00
|2
|Kanu o ka Aina Learning Ohana
|Hawai‘i
|Kaukoe a Po‘ohala Teacher Education
|$741,274.00
|3
|University of Hawai‘i
in partnership with Nā Pua Noʻeau Center for Gifted & Talented Native Hawaiian Children
|Honolulu
|Oi Ka Naʻauao
STEM Pathways for
Success
|$644,198.00
|4
|University of Hawai‘i
|Maui, Kauai, Hawai‘i, Honolulu
|Manawa Kūpono
Undergraduate and graduate school access and success
|$602,500.00
|5
|Purple Maia Foundation
|Honolulu
|Hiapo Program
Tech Career Training
|$829,807.00
|6
|University of Hawai‘i
In collaboration with the UH Community College System
|Maui, Kauai, Hawai‘i, Honolulu
|Kūlia Support Project
STEM Preparation, Coaching, Mentoring
|$699,997.00
|7
|Aha Punana Leo, Inc.
|Maui, Kauai, Hawai‘i, Honolulu
|Ōliko A Lau Ka ʻIke
Kindergarten Readiness
|$830,899.00
|8
|Friends of the Future
|Hawai‘i
|Opportunities for Hawaiian Improvement and Achievement
Hawai‘i Island
|$889,383.00
|9
|Consortium for Hawai‘i Ecological Engineering Education
|Hawai‘i, Honolulu
|Mahope o Ke Kula Ke Aʻo Mau Ana program
Address Academic Gaps
|$414,383.00
|10
|University of Hawai‘i
|Maui, Kauai, Hawai‘i, Honolulu
|Various Native Hawaiian Programs
|$847,619.00
|11
|Institute for Native Pacific Education and Culture (INPEACE)
|Kauai, Hawai‘i, Honolulu
|Keiki Steps: Generational Impacts
|$2,033,707.00
|12
|University of Hawai‘i in partnership with the Hawai‘i Department of Education
|N/A
|Ka Pilina Noʻeau II
STEM Workforce Development
|$795,697.00
|13
|Hui Malama O Ke Kai Foundation
|Hawai‘i, Honolulu
|Waimānalo Community
Youth Development
|$671,237.00
|14
|Partners in Development Foundation
|Honolulu
|Ka Pa‘alana Homeless Family Education Program
|$3,576,059.00
|15
|Keiki O Ka Aina Preschool, Inc
|Honolulu
|Waiawa Kai Project: An Agriculture and STEM Integration for Healthy Hawaiian Families
|$776,027.00
|16
|Ke Kula O Nawahiokalaniopuu Iki
|Hawai‘i
|Kolo Ke Aʻa
Native Hawaiian Language Education and Teacher Development
|$800,193.00
|17
|University of Hawai‘i
|Maui, Hawai‘i, Honolulu
|Project Hōkūlani
STEM Workforce Development
|$794,044.00
|18
|Mana Maoli
|Kauai, Honolulu
|Mana Leo Project
Culture-based and Hawaiian Language Education
|$909,127.00
|19
|Kulaniakea
|Honolulu
|ʻIwikuamoʻo: Culture-based and Hawaiian Language Education
|$563,647.00
|20
|Ka Haka ʻUla o Keʻelikōlani College of Hawaiian Language at UH Hilo
|Maui, Kauai, Hawai‘i, Honolulu
|LaupaʻI Ka ʻIke KuamoʻO
Hawaiian Language Multimedia Development
|$950,000.00
|21
|Keiki O Ka Aina Preschool, Inc
|Maui, Kauai, Hawai‘i, Honolulu
|Revitalized Instruction in STEM Education (RISE)
|$773,485.00
|22
|Partners in Development Foundation
|Maui, Kauai, Hawai‘i, Honolulu
|Tūtū and Me: Hānai a Ulu
Early Childhood Education
|$4,924,316.00
|23
|University of Hawai‘i in partnership with the Hawai‘i Department of Education
|Hawai‘i
|‘Aha Lamakū ‘Oia‘i‘o (ALO)
Culturally Responsible Leadership Development, Mentoring, and Transition Support
|$925,515.00
Scroll Down to Read 2 Comments