Maui Economic Opportunity, Inc. announced that the 47th annual Maui County Senior Fair will be held virtually on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. via Zoom, Facebook live stream and AKAKU channel 54 broadcast.

“Due to COVID restrictions and in the interest of protecting the health and safety of all, this year’s celebration will be held virtually,” according to MEO.

The organization invites legislators and political candidates, for-profit business, and nonprofits to participate. The cost for candidates and for-profit businesses is $25 for a six-second commercial; there is no-cost for nonprofits to participate. All commercials must be prerecorded and submitted in MP4 format no later than Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.

This event is produced by Maui Economic Opportunity, and is funded by the Maui County Office on Aging.

For more information contact Debbie Cabebe at [email protected] or call 249-2990, ext. 300.