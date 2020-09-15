47th Annual Maui County Senior Fair to Be Held Virtually

September 15, 2020, 5:12 AM HST · Updated September 15, 5:12 AM
0 Comments
×

Maui Economic Opportunity, Inc. announced that the 47th annual Maui County Senior Fair will be held virtually on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. via Zoom, Facebook live stream and AKAKU channel 54 broadcast.

“Due to COVID restrictions and in the interest of protecting the health and safety of all, this year’s celebration will be held virtually,” according to MEO.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The organization invites legislators and political candidates, for-profit business, and nonprofits to participate. The cost for candidates and for-profit businesses is $25 for a six-second commercial; there is no-cost for nonprofits to participate. All commercials must be prerecorded and submitted in MP4 format no later than Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.

This event is produced by Maui Economic Opportunity, and is funded by the Maui County Office on Aging.

For more information contact Debbie Cabebe at [email protected] or call 249-2990, ext. 300.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

BREAKING NEWS 
TEXT ALERTS Sign up to receive important news alerts like tsunami warnings,
floods, traffic accidents, road closures and more.
Phone # (xxx-xxx-xxxx):
E-Mail:
 

Learn More
    View Categories
    Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion.

    I Understand, Show Comments
      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing