The Department of Labor and Industrial Relations announced Monday the availability of funds to reimburse state and local government entities and certain non-profits for unemployment insurance benefits.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, provides emergency funds to help mitigate economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic by allowing these organizations up to 50% reimbursement of benefits charges for weeks of unemployment between March 13, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2020. Only nonprofit employers that make payment in lieu of contributions are eligible for the reimbursement.

The DLIR will use a staggered schedule to implement the reimbursement by posting notice in the employer portal and making available requests for reimbursement by a “Request for Reimbursement – CARES Act Refund.”

The staggered requests for reimbursement become available on the following dates for the months of March through August:

Sept. 15 – March

Sept. 16 – April

Sept. 17 – May

Sept. 18 – June

Sept. 21 – July

Sept. 22 – Aug.

For September, October, November and December the notice will appear on or about the fifth workday of the month following benefit charges.

For the upcoming months eligible employers will not need to pay the full amount of benefits upfront as the reimbursement request will show the reimbursement and credit in the account after submittal. Eligible employers may offset new benefit charges with the reimbursement and request credits through the portal. The department will automatically administer the process, so no action is required of employers.