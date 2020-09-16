Vehicle Accident on S. Alu Street Knocks Out Power to Parts of Wailuku

September 16, 2020, 1:32 PM HST · Updated September 16, 1:43 PM
1 Comment
×

Vehicle crash on S. All Street in Wailuku. (9.16.20) PC: T. Mueller

Update: (1:29 p.m. 9.16.20) Power was restored to some affected customers shortly before 1:30 p.m. Witnesses tell Maui Now that the crash involved a vehicle whose occupant was allegedly fleeing from police.  The report is unconfirmed.  The vehicle involved in the crash caused damage to an electric pole, knocking out power to parts of Wailuku.

We also have reports of an individual that was stuck in an elevator of a nearby building that was affected by the power outage.  The individual is now free from the elevator and did not require medical attention.

POWER OUTAGE WAILUKU: (12:45 p.m. 9.16.20) Crews are responding to a power outage in parts of Wailuku. According to preliminary reports, there was a motor vehicle accident at Main Street and South Alu Road that resulted in damage to an electric pole.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

BREAKING NEWS 
TEXT ALERTS Sign up to receive important news alerts like tsunami warnings,
floods, traffic accidents, road closures and more.
Phone # (xxx-xxx-xxxx):
E-Mail:
 

Learn More
    View Categories
    Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 1 )
    This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion.

    I Understand, Show Comments
      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing