Maui County hotels reported revenue per available room of $18 (-94.2%), with declines in both average daily rate to $207 (-47.2%) and occupancy of 8.6 percent (down 69.4 percentage points).

The data was compiled as part of the Hawaiʻi Hotel Performance Report published by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority’s Tourism Research Division. The report’s findings utilized data compiled by STR, Inc., which conducts the largest and most comprehensive survey of hotel properties in the Hawaiian Islands.

Data for the month of August was not available for Maui’s luxury resort region of Wailea. The Lahaina/Kāʻanapali/Kapalua region had RevPAR of $4 (-98.3%), ADR at $125 (-61.8%) and occupancy of 3.5 percent (-72.8 percentage points).

Statewide Data:

According to the HTA, Hawaiʻi hotels statewide continued to report substantially lower RevPAR, ADR, and occupancy compared to the previous August due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the report, statewide RevPAR declined to $34 (-85.9%), ADR decreased to $158 (-45.5%), and occupancy fell to 21.7 percent (-62.4 percentage points).

The HTA reports that in August, Hawaiʻi hotel room revenues statewide fell by 92.1 percent to $32.3 million from $408.4 million a year ago. Room supply declined to 941,200 room nights (-43.8%) and room demand dropped to 204,400 room nights (-85.5%).

Many properties closed or reduced operations starting in April 2020. During August, all passengers arriving from out-of-state were required to abide by a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine. On August 11, a partial interisland quarantine was reinstated for anyone traveling to the counties of Kauaʻi, Hawaiʻi, Maui, and Kalawao (Molokaʻi).

Highlights from other islands:

Oʻahu hotels reported RevPAR of $42 (-81.4%) in August, with ADR at $157 (-38.4%) and occupancy of 26.8 percent (-62.2 percentage points). Waikīkī hotels earned $36 (-84.0%) in RevPAR with ADR at $152 (-38.9%) and occupancy of 23.4 percent (-65.8 percentage points).

Hotels on the island of Hawaiʻi earned RevPAR of $34 (-85.1%) in August, with ADR at $130 (-53.7%) and occupancy of 26.1 percent (-54.9 percentage points). Data for the month of August was not available for the Kohala Coast.

Kauaʻi hotels reported RevPAR of $28 (-86.7%) in August, with ADR at $165 (-41.8%) and occupancy of 16.8 percent (-56.9 percentage points).

NOTE: The Hawaiʻi Hotel Performance Report generally excludes properties with under 20 lodging units, such as small bed and breakfasts, youth hostels, single-family vacation rentals, cottages, individually rented vacation condominiums and sold timeshare units no longer available for hotel use. For August, the survey included 89 properties representing 21,887 rooms, or 40.8 percent of all lodging properties and 72.1 percent of operating lodging properties with 20 rooms or more in the Hawaiian Islands, including full service, limited service, and condominium hotels. All data courtesy Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority.