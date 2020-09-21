Haleakalā National Park is increasing access to crater trails for day-use only.

Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, Haleakalā National Park will reopen the following areas for day-use only:

Haleakalā Crater hiking trails and wilderness areas, Keoneheʻeheʻe (Sliding Sands) Trail and Halemau‘u Trail.

All crater trails will be open for day-use only. Further increases in access will be based on continued downward trajectories for COVID-19 cases on Maui and decreasing risks to visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners.

The National Park Service is working service-wide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and is using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

In addition, the following areas continue to be available:

The Kīpahulu District of Haleakalā National Park is open for day-use only Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Trails in the Kīpahulu District open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. include: Pīpīwai Trail and Kūloa Point Trail

The Summit District of Haleakalā National Park from the park entrance to the summit at 10,023 ft. elevation is accessible daily.

All trails in the Summit District are open, including: Hosmer Grove Trail, Supply Trail, Halemauˈu Trail, Leleiwi Overlook Trail, Pā Ka‘oao (White Hill) Trail, and Keoneheʻeheʻe (Sliding Sands).

Sunrise reservations allow access to the Summit District from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. Sunrise reservations are available on Recreation.gov up to seven days in advance. The cost for a sunrise viewing reservation is $1 per vehicle. Sunrise reservations must be made prior to visiting the park and can only be obtained online. A separate entrance fee will be collected upon entry to the park. Visitors with National Park Passes, should bring their pass and ID ready to present at the gate for entry. Visitors without a sunrise reservation will not be admitted to the park and no reservations will be issued at the entrance station.

Others points of interest open in the Summit District include: Hosmer Grove Picnic Shelter and Kalahaku Overlook.

With public health in mind, the following facilities remain closed:

Kῑpahulu Campground and Hosmer Grove Campground.

The Pools of ‘O’heo in the Kῑpahulu District.

Overnight use in Haleakalā Crater hiking trails, including all cabins and camping areas.

Backcountry cabins and the cabin reservation system, and primitive tent campgrounds at Hōlua, Kapalaoa and Palikū.

All Park Visitor Centers including: Haleakalā Visitor Center at 9,740 feet (public restrooms remain open), Headquarters Visitor Center at 7,000 feet (public restrooms remain open), and Kῑpahulu Visitor Center (public restrooms remain open).

Red Hill Observatory at 10,023 feet.

“We are happy to have over 30 miles of trails available for the local community to recreate in the Summit District of Haleakalā,” said Natalie Gates, Superintendent of Haleakalā National Park. “It is our kuleana to keep each other safe while enjoying special places like Haleakalā. As people explore the trails we want to remind them to continue recreating responsibly through social distancing, wearing a mask, and following public health guidance. Maui County currently prohibits groups of 10 or more from congregating,” added Gates.

The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be paramount. At Haleakalā National Park, our operational approach continues to be centered on examining each facility function and service to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance and are regularly monitored. We continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public areas and workspaces are safe and clean.

The National Park Service asks the public to be a partner in responsibly, by following CDC and state and local guidance, social distancing, and wearing a face covering.

For those looking for virtual experiences to enjoy the park, the following virtual experiences are available: