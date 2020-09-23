War Memorial Stadium parking lot will reopen to the public on Monday, Sept. 28, after completion of a $3 million project to repave the 51-year-old parking lot, install new underground drainage and plant nearly 130 new trees.

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino took part in a blessing ceremony Wednesday morning noting that the new parking lot includes 40 new parking stalls, raised sidewalks for pedestrian safety and improved traffic flow.

“These improvements will make parking easier and safer for residents who come here to enjoy recreational facilities at the War Memorial Complex,” Mayor Victorino said. “I thank Council Members for support of this project and mahalo the Department of Parks and Recreation and general contractor Maui Kupono Builders for their work on this long overdue project.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

War Memorial Stadium and the Ichiro “Iron” Maehara Stadium will remain closed until further notice as staff continues to prepare facilities in compliance with current COVID-19 health standards.

“When it’s safe for our residents to gather again, I look forward to family and friends filling these stadiums for football and baseball games, and other events,” Mayor Victorino said. “I appreciate the public’s patience during the extended closure that was necessary to complete this project as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

Overgrown trees that had been in the parking lot were removed due to their roots damaging the asphalt and parking stalls. The removal was also required for the future installation of solar panel canopies, which will provide self-sustainable energy and shade at the War Memorial Complex.

As of Wednesday, final work yet to be completed included painting of disabled access parking stalls and additional landscaping.

Project details: