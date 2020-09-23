The Ha‘ikū Community Association hosts a virtual town hall from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 via Zoom or Facebook Live. The town hall meeting will focus on helping Ha‘ikū residents better understand the effects of the Maui Water Use and Development Plan.

“The HCA has received much community feedback that Ha‘ikū-Pāʻia residents feel in the dark about what solutions to local water issues that the Water Plan proposes,” said HCA Vice-Chair Lezley Jacintho. “Ha‘ikū residents have no access to new water meters, and our streams have been diverted for one hundred years, yet we really haven’t had a community discussion with the Water Department about the idea of future Ha‘ikū wells that would send water to Central and South Maui.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

Resource presenters include staff from the Maui Department of Water Supply.

The Zoom meeting is capped at an audience of the first 100 people to register. Access to the Facebook Live will be available on the Ha‘ikū Community Association’s Facebook page.