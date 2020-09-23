Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

South

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NW for the afternoon. Clean conditions are expected by late afternoon with NE winds less than 5mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.