September 23, 2020 Surf ForecastSeptember 23, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated September 23, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
‹
›×
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
North
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
South
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NW for the afternoon. Clean conditions are expected by late afternoon with NE winds less than 5mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com