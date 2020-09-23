The University of Hawaiʻi Autonomous Vehicle Technology Team, made up of students from both the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College and the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, competed in a qualifying “hack-a-thon” race for the Indy Autonomous Challenge, placing tenth overall and sixth in the fastest lap competition.

More than forty competitors representing prodigious universities around the world competed for prizes and bragging rights as a top autonomous racing vehicle team.

The race was a qualifying competition for a $1.5 million university prize competition to win the world’s first head-to-head, high speed autonomous race at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway in October 2021.

The UH AVTteam has also qualified for the Purdue evGrandPrix, an autonomous electric kart series, that takes place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in April 2021.

Team Principal Gary Passon of Maui said “This is an exciting day for University of Hawaiʻi and our AVTteam. We look forward to future rounds, engaging more students and bringing more technology opportunities to Hawaiʻi.”