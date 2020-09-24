Jon Benson was named general manager of Hāna-Maui Resort, a hotel which recently joined the Hyatt portfolio.

Hāna-Maui Resort suspended operations due to COVID-19. It now anticipates a reopening on Oct.15, 2020, in accordance with the state of Hawai’i’s guidelines, and will remain open through a planned two-year phased renovation.

Benson, who will assist with the rebranding of the resort, has more than 34 years of experience in the hospitality industry. He began his tenure with Hyatt in Southern California and has held various roles throughout his career. Most recently, Benson served as Area General Manager at Hyatt Regency Long Beach. Benson also is responsible for management, operations and marketing of the resort, suites, bungalows and family residences.

“It is a privilege for the iconic Hāna-Maui Resort to be affiliated with Hyatt under the Destination Hotels brand, and we look forward to the future with Jon Benson leading hotel operations,” said Michael Jokovich, area vice president of Hyatt. “His leadership style of empathy, respect and collaboration will blend beautifully as we reintroduce the resort to the community.”

Hāna Maui Resort plays an integral role in supporting the community as the largest employer in Hāna, allowing locals to share all the destination’s special attributes with guests from all over the world, the resortʻs press release stated.

Hyatt’s multi-layered Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment has enhanced its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety and peace of mind, the press release stated. More information about resort safety can be found at hyatt.com/care-and-cleanliness.