The University of Hawaiʻi football team is expected to resume play as the Mountain West Conference confirmed plans to start an amended schedule for the 12-member conference.

The games begin the weekend of Oct. 23-24, and conclude with a championship game on Dec. 19.

Stadium capacities will be determined by each member institution in accordance with state, county and local health ordinances, in consultation with government officials.

The conference is in the process of finalizing thresholds for competition interruption, monitoring test results and other health and safety protocols that are consistent with NCAA guidelines.

The Mountain West has partnered with Quest Diagnostics to implement testing protocols across all member institutions. The agreement with Quest delivers frequent testing with rapid results, providing a major step forward for sport competition to resume.

The Mountain West will require all football student-athletes, coaches, trainers and other individuals that are on the field for all games to undergo testing three times per week. Test results must be completed and recorded prior to each game. Student-athletes who test positive for the coronavirus through point of contact testing would require a polymerase chain reaction test to confirm the result of the POC test.

“I am elated for our players, our staff and our fans for the opportunity to compete and play the 2020 football season,” UH head coach Todd Graham said in a press release today. “I am extremely proud and honored to lead these fine men. I can’t wait to compete on the field with them.”